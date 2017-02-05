See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD is a Pulmonologist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Boujaoude works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Pleural Effusion and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pulmonary Medicine at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracentesis
Pleural Effusion
Wheezing
Thoracentesis
Pleural Effusion
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boujaoude?

    Feb 05, 2017
    My initial consult with Dr. Boujaoude was on a Friday when he explained EBUS bronchoscopy. I was still in the lobby of MD Anderson when the scheduler called to arrange for Monday. Can't ask for better than that. I had bronchoscopy on Monday and he met with me before the procedure to review what would be done. I had some respiratory distress after and he ordered steroids and immediate chest xray. All was well. I think what impressed me the most was that he never left the room. That meant a lot.
    Pat in Mantua,NJ — Feb 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boujaoude to family and friends

    Dr. Boujaoude's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boujaoude

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD.

    About Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1619954286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp - UMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Boujaoude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boujaoude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boujaoude has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boujaoude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boujaoude works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Boujaoude’s profile.

    Dr. Boujaoude has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Pleural Effusion and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boujaoude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boujaoude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boujaoude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boujaoude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boujaoude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.