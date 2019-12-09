Overview

Dr. Ziad Blaik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Blaik works at NEUROLOGY SPECIALIST OF DALLAS, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.