Dr. Ziad Batrouni, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Batrouni works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Annapolis) in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Gambrills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.