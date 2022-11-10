See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ziad Awad, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ziad Awad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine Baghdad University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Awad works at UF Health Surgery - North in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Surgery - North
    15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 3100, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UF Health Surgery - Jacksonville
    653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Ileus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Very good doctor and team.
    Anonymous — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ziad Awad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1659315620
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Presbyterian (Columbia University) Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    Internship
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • College Of Medicine Baghdad University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awad works at UF Health Surgery - North in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Awad’s profile.

    Dr. Awad has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

