Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD
Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
Cardiovascular Institute of the South2730 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 289-1952
Youngsville Dialysis314 Youngsville Hwy Ste 125, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 837-5044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356350946
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Good Samaritan Hosp MD
- Good Samaritan Hosp MD
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Ashkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ashkar speaks Arabic.
