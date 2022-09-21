Overview

Dr. Ziad Amr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University Of Jordan|University of Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Amr works at Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.