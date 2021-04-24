Overview

Dr. Ziad Alnabki, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Alnabki works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka in Palatka, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.