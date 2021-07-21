See All Interventional Cardiologists in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Ziad Ali, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Oxford and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ali works at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Hospital
    100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-6624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Pericarditis
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Pericarditis
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2021
    I saw Dr Ali @ Columbia Presb Hospital prior to my transplant for Cardiac Cath, which he informed me my main artery to my heart was 100% blocked & that I needed stents. He saw that I lived on long Island & said that we could do it @ St Francis as he did not want me to have to come back into the city. Which I appreciated!!! Even though he is no longer @ Columbia Presb Hosp I would like to stick w/him anyway.
    — Jul 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ziad Ali, MD
    About Dr. Ziad Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588844245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Sheffield
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oxford
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

