Overview

Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Oxford and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.