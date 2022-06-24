Overview

Dr. Ziad Abouezzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Abouezzi works at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.