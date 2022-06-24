Dr. Ziad Abouezzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouezzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Abouezzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Abouezzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Westchester Medical Center1 Webster Ave Ste 502, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5741
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abouezzi is a kind, caring, compassionate and professional surgeon. He encouraged me to pursue treatment for symptoms I had following my surgery that were not related to the surgery he performed. The symptoms I had could have been life threatening had I not followed Dr. Abouezzi’s advice. I am extremely grateful that he is my surgeon.
About Dr. Ziad Abouezzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
