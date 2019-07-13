Dr. Ziad Abbud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Abbud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziad Abbud, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch Hosp
Dr. Abbud works at
Locations
American Heart Center1900 State Route 33 Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 663-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life!
About Dr. Ziad Abbud, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1740373489
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch Hosp
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbud has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbud speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbud.
