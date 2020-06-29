Dr. Zia Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zia Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zia Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Zia H. Shah M.d.161 Riverside Dr Ste M09, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 797-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah successfully treated my insomnia which several other doctors have failed to remedy for over 20 years.
About Dr. Zia Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750362380
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
