Super Profile

Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Douglasville, GA. 

Dr. Mustafa works at Village Podiatry Centers in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Centers
    8855 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Douglasville, GA 30134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 838-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I saw Dr Mustafa today 8/17 and she was great!! I give her five stars…She listened, examined my feet and explained all issues related to my pain. She gave me a cortisone injection at my heel area, and issued a PT Order. I’m already feeling a relief from the injection. The orthopedic doctor that I went to in May was not thorough. A cortisone injection was given on the side of my foot instead at the heel. My pain never went away :(. I’m so glad I found a caring and patient doctor, Dr. Z. Mustafa :D…I look forward to my recovery .
    M.Cole — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972826576
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mustafa works at Village Podiatry Centers in Douglasville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mustafa’s profile.

    Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

