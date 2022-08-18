Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM
Dr. Zia Mustafa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Douglasville, GA.
Dr. Mustafa works at
Village Podiatry Centers8855 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-4443
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr Mustafa today 8/17 and she was great!! I give her five stars…She listened, examined my feet and explained all issues related to my pain. She gave me a cortisone injection at my heel area, and issued a PT Order. I’m already feeling a relief from the injection. The orthopedic doctor that I went to in May was not thorough. A cortisone injection was given on the side of my foot instead at the heel. My pain never went away :(. I’m so glad I found a caring and patient doctor, Dr. Z. Mustafa :D…I look forward to my recovery .
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972826576
Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.