Overview

Dr. Zia Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at Premier Internal Medicine Assoc in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.