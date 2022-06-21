See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD

Anesthesiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Sun works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?

Jun 21, 2022
After moving to the area, I became a patient of Dr. Sun's earlier this year. I have a long term complex situation including two medical implants. Dr. Sun is kind and thorough and I have confidence in his knowledge and skill. When, it is necessary that he break bad news, he does so with kindness. He listens and answers questions well. Though English is obviously his second language, his diction is quite clear. The one drawback is that his associates do not have that same clarity. They are quite kind but, at times, difficult to understand. His staff is caring and for all that I've seen, English is their first language.
Ruth E Cross — Jun 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sun to family and friends

Dr. Sun's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sun

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD.

About Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1164837415
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sun works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.