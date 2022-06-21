Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
After moving to the area, I became a patient of Dr. Sun's earlier this year. I have a long term complex situation including two medical implants. Dr. Sun is kind and thorough and I have confidence in his knowledge and skill. When, it is necessary that he break bad news, he does so with kindness. He listens and answers questions well. Though English is obviously his second language, his diction is quite clear. The one drawback is that his associates do not have that same clarity. They are quite kind but, at times, difficult to understand. His staff is caring and for all that I've seen, English is their first language.
About Dr. Zhuo Sun, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- Male
- 1164837415
Education & Certifications
- NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
