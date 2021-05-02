Dr. Zhora Oganisyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oganisyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhora Oganisyan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Military Medical Academy - Russian Federation and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Cortez Road7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 263-8505Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Oganisyan found my seizures and diagnose me the first day I saw him at the hospital. My other previous doctors couldn’t find it, he did because he cared and he looked at all my tests. And I will always be thankful for this.
- Neurology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Military Medical Academy - Russian Federation
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Oganisyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oganisyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oganisyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oganisyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oganisyan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oganisyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oganisyan speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oganisyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oganisyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oganisyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oganisyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.