Dr. Zhongyu Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhongyu Zhang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Second Med Colle and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Abington Integrative Medicine1245 Highland Ave Ste 504A, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listener. Caring Dr.
About Dr. Zhongyu Zhang, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619987823
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Shanghai Second Med Colle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
