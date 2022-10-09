Overview

Dr. Zhongmo Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at RIVERBEND MEDICAL GROUP in Chicopee, MA with other offices in Westfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.