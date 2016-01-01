Overview

Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INNER MONGOLIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Hao works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.