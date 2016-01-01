Dr. Zhong Ying, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ying is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhong Ying, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zhong Ying, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871768697
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
