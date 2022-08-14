See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Zhong Ye, MD

Dermatology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zhong Ye, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with McDonough District Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1915 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 (309) 837-2000
    Western Illinois Medical Group
    909 E Grant St, Macomb, IL 61455 (309) 837-7546

  McDonough District Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Aug 14, 2022
    This was an excellent facelift experience with Dr. Ye. He is very respectful of woman and what she looking to do. Then takes it to a level that couldn't have been more perfect. His skill and expertise was beyond expectations. Thank you Dr. Ye and Susan for great outcome.
    Terry R. — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Zhong Ye, MD

    Dermatology
    39 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1255406518
    Education & Certifications

    Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Zhejiang Medical University
