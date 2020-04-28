Overview

Dr. Zhiyu Wang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Shandong Medical University School of Medicine|Shandong Medical Universityschool Of Medicine.



Dr. Wang works at Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Canyon Road in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

