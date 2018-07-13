Overview

Dr. Zhiyong Li, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HUPEH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at DALLAS CANCER SPECIALIST in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.