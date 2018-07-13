Dr. Zhiyong Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhiyong Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhiyong Li, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HUPEH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Cancer Specialists P A315 N Shiloh Rd Ste 101, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 487-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li has been treating my dad for Multiple Myeloma since Spring 2016. He’s incredibly smart, highly trained, caring and understanding. I really can’t say enough about him. He’s always there to answer questions and thoroughly go over test results, medication etc. He never rushes through your appointment which is hard to find in a physicians office. His staff is equally as friendly and caring too. My dad has been in remission since October thanks to Dr. Li!
About Dr. Zhiyong Li, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033226006
Education & Certifications
- HUPEH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.