See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dai works at Memorial Hermann North West Wnd in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
Dr. Margaret Lee, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Stasicha, MD
Dr. Thomas Stasicha, MD
6 (32)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital
    1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 867-3394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dai?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dai to family and friends

    Dr. Dai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD.

    About Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134175565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dai works at Memorial Hermann North West Wnd in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dai’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zhihao Dai, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.