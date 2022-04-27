Overview

Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Hospice and Palliative CareCenter



Dr. Li works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.