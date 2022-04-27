See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Hospice and Palliative CareCenter

Dr. Li works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC with other offices in New Bern, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health Interventional Pain and Regenerative Medicine
    1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3459
  2. 2
    New Bern Internal Medicine
    702 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-5333
  3. 3
    Wilmington Health Pllc
    1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Wilmington Health at Porters Neck
    8114 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 796-7767

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Chinese
    • 1740365063
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
    • Neurological Institute of New York Columbia University Medical Center
    • Children's Hospital of New York
