Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their fellowship with Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Wilmington Health Interventional Pain and Regenerative Medicine1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3459
New Bern Internal Medicine702 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5333
Wilmington Health Pllc1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 341-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wilmington Health at Porters Neck8114 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 796-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to doctor to Dr Li after three other doctors could not diagnose the cause of my headaches the doctor took time out to listen to my concerns and how the headaches were affecting me. He came up with a diagnosis and a treatment plan which has worked.
About Dr. Zhicheng Li, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1740365063
Education & Certifications
- Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
- Neurological Institute of New York Columbia University Medical Center
- Children's Hospital of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.