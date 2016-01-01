Overview

Dr. Zhi-Wen Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.