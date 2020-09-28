Dr. Zhi Qiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhi Qiao, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhi Qiao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They graduated from Fourth Military Medical University and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Dr. Qiao works at
Locations
-
1
Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave Ste 2214, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4012
-
2
Quincy Medical Center114 Whitwell St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 376-5681
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Qiao is an excellent endocrinologist. He is very knowledgeable and kind. He explains your condition and he and his staff are always available for any questions you may have.
About Dr. Zhi Qiao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1700988078
Education & Certifications
- Fourth Military Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qiao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qiao works at
Dr. Qiao speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qiao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.