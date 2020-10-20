Overview

Dr. Zhi Mao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Mao works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Dehydration and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.