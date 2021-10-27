Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhenhao Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhenhao Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
South Valley Rheumatology PC11333 S 1000 E Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 965-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Liu numerous times this past year. He is very knowledgeable and listens to my concerns and questions, and works with me to get the appropriate treatment. I've been to many rheumatologists and Dr. Liu and his staff have gone above and beyond numerous times to help me with my biologic prescriptions and numerous denials - this has included Dr. Liu himself calling and doing peer to peer consults with my insurance. I appreciate their continued support and not giving up despite the many months of challenges.
About Dr. Zhenhao Liu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1457771313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.