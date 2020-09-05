Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LSMC Pain Center2100 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 240, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 339-9264
-
2
Pain and Wellness Clinic10600 Quivira Rd Ste 470, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
He was very compassionate and helped me greatly. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Zhengyu Hu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1366498867
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.