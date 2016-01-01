See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Zhenghao Wu, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Zhenghao Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Wu works at Champaign Dental Group in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Jackson Care LLC
    342 N Water St Ste 600, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 342-1039

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Zhenghao Wu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1487918256
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Zhenghao Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

