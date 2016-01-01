See All Dermatologists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Zheng Qian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zheng Qian, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zheng Qian, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.

Dr. Qian works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Vancouver Clinic
    2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zheng Qian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114950896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zheng Qian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qian works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Qian’s profile.

    Dr. Qian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

