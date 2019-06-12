Overview

Dr. Zheng Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Lin works at St Luke s Gastroenterology Specialists in Fountain Hill, PA with other offices in Phillipsburg, NJ and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.