Dr. Zhen Lu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Lu works at PACIFIC URGENT CARE & FAMILY MEDICINE, ORANGE, CA in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.