Dr. Zhen Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zhen Fan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Fan works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Houston1140 Business Center Dr, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (832) 307-2160
Surgical Associates of Houston9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 307-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I did my research and found so many positive reviews, I was like they can’t all be true but I went with my GUT instinct and chose Dr Fan. When I was going into surgery it was a scary feeling especially at 60 never having any type of surgery. Dr. Fan did an awesome job on my extremely large outie umbilical hernia. He was so professional, explained in great detail I could not have been happier, He did a great job. Thank you for this life changing surgery. God is great because he has given Dr Fan the intelligence, compassion and the heart to be a WONDERFUL DOCTOR/ SURGEON and he is able to make a difference in peoples lives. Thank you again Dr Fan.
About Dr. Zhen Fan, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Dutch and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Medical Center|Case West Res Hosp
- General Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fan speaks Chinese, Dutch and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.