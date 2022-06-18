Dr. Zhe Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhe Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zhe Zheng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shandong Medical Unviersity, China and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal Cardiology16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5370
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and thorough
About Dr. Zhe Zheng, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083879175
Education & Certifications
- Alpert Medical School of Brown University
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Shandong Medical Unviersity, China
- Cardiovascular Disease
