Overview

Dr. Zhe Hou, MD is a Dermatologist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Hou works at Imperial Dermatology in Brea, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.