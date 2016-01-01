Dr. Zhaohui accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jin Zhaohui, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin Zhaohui, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Rochester Methodist Hosp201 Center St W, Rochester, MN 55902 Directions (507) 293-0487MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Jin Zhaohui, MD
- Hematology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1750659025
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
