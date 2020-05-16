See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Norman Bethune College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Gong works at CT Integrated Pain Consultants, LLC in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CT Integrated Pain Consultants, LLC
    60 Katona Dr Ste 25, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 557-3331
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1194977603
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Norman Bethune College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
