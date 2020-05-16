Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Norman Bethune College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Gong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CT Integrated Pain Consultants, LLC60 Katona Dr Ste 25, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 557-3331Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gong?
Dr Gong is excellent. She spent a good deal of time listening to me and taking a thorough history of my back and leg pain. She carefully explained my condition and gave me an injection which helped. It’s rare to find someone who is both highly trained, intelligent, and has such a caring bedside manner.
About Dr. Zhaodi Gong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1194977603
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Norman Bethune College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gong accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gong works at
Dr. Gong speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.