Dr. Zhao Wang, MD

Pediatrics
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zhao Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Wang works at LIH WU MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lih Wu MD
    6018 7th Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11220 (718) 833-9828
    Wang's Medical PC
    620 60th St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11220 (718) 765-9180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Throat Pain
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Throat Pain
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Zhao Wang, MD

    Pediatrics
    39 years of experience
    English
    1063507747
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

