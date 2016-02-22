Dr. Zhao Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhao Min, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhao Min, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
-
1
Davis Grove Pediatrics Pllc204 Davis Grove Cir Ste 107, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (919) 363-3427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service. I ever been to Duke to do physical exam. They didn't give me any advise after finishing up examine. The doctor even didn't review my report. Doctor Min is totally different. She went through my report with me one by one and explain what healthy plan I should make to improve my health. For example, do more practice, and eat less red meat to improve my blood and so forth. Very comprehensive. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Zhao Min, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821282948
Education & Certifications
- ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.