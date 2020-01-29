Overview

Dr. Zhao Lu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Oncology Hematology Care CT in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.