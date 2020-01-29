Dr. Zhao Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhao Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhao Lu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut LLC849 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 882-9608
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu's office is one of the best around if not the best. He honestly cars about his patients Dr. Lu makes sure before he discharges you that you feel comfortable with his decision to take care of you. He always asks how my wife is doing with her condition and right there is a great quality in a DR.
About Dr. Zhao Lu, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1043389174
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medcent Ny
- Drexel Univeaston Hospital
- Beijing Medical University
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
