Overview

Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shpitalnik works at Mcdowell Healthcare Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.