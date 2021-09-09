See All Neurologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD

Neurology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Rapoport works at Zhanna Rapoport MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
Dr. Sean Orr, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
Dr. Pramod Sethi, MD
4 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Zhanna Rapoport MD Inc.
    7677 Center Ave Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 730-0311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rapoport?

    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Rapoport does an excellent job of managing my migraines!
    C. Salem — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rapoport to family and friends

    Dr. Rapoport's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rapoport

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD.

    About Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346267382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jewish Hospital St Louis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport works at Zhanna Rapoport MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rapoport’s profile.

    Dr. Rapoport has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.