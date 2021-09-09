Overview

Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Rapoport works at Zhanna Rapoport MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.