Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chelyabinsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fast?
Dr Fast has a lot of high reviews which made me a little skeptical about seeing her, but she deserves every one of those starts and more. Very thorough, patient and kind. Listens to what is going on with symptoms and concerns. Reviews test reults and history in detail. Answers all questions and gets back to you in a timely manner. Her staff is also very impressive. We had issues with a specialty pharmacy and getting medication and it was resolved almost immediately (which was not an easy task). Her explanation of what's wrong, how to treat etc is wonderful. Unlike other doctors when I leave, I missed getting details or specific instructions and have to call back. I've never had to do that with Dr Fast. I know leaving the virtual/in office appointment, everything I need to do and why. She is excellent with my teen daughter. She has made dealing with my daughter's health issues so much easier to manage. I wish all of my providers were like Dr Fast.
About Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Chelyabinsk Medical Institute
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
356 patients have reviewed Dr. Fast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fast.
