Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Baskent University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Aydi works at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix Outpatient Psychiatry in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center Phoenix
    925 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 (602) 521-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2
    Ironwood Women's Center in Sun City
    14810 N Del Webb Blvd Unit 3, Sun City, AZ 85351 (623) 312-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Great at explaining every aspect of the cancer & upcoming treatments. Very personable & encouraging.
    About Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1487881710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Oncology Fellowship At City Of Hope National Medical Center In Duarte, Ca
    Residency
    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baskent University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aydi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aydi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aydi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aydi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aydi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

