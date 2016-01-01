Dr. Kanaan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeyad Kanaan, MD
Overview
Dr. Zeyad Kanaan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kanaan works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods3883 Airway Dr Ste 220, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7750
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital30 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 576-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zeyad Kanaan, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
