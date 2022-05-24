Overview

Dr. Zevy Landman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Landman works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.