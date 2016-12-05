Dr. Zev Zusman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zusman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Zusman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zev Zusman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Locations
Zev Zusman MD310 Langdon St Ste 5, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-9139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both see Dr.Zusman and we like him a lot, was scared from the reviews but he was not rude or obnoxious, listened to our issues and prescribed the right meds.
About Dr. Zev Zusman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518034776
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zusman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zusman accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zusman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zusman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.