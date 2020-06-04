Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zev Wainberg provides lifesaving and compassionate care when you are faced with a critical illness. In 2019, I received a diagnosis of borderline resectable pancreatic cancer. If I had went directly into surgery, it would only have had marginal outcomes. I required an oncologist with both insight into medical oncology treatment, but who also coordinated this with the surgery oncologist. I began an intensive schedule of chemo & immunotherapy in October 2019. The tumors had diminished in size for my Whipple surgery to be scheduled in March 2020. The surgery was successful and after a recovery period, I again began a course of chemotherapy of which I am now partaking. A cancer diagnosis will catch you off guard and many aspects of your life will be curtailed. Often the treatment is uncomfortable. If you are a patient of Dr Wainberg, you know that any concern, large or small is valid. And with this validity from your doctor, you embrace today & the future. .
About Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104850932
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wainberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wainberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wainberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wainberg has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wainberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainberg.
