Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Shulkin works at Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C200, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Visual Field Defects
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Shulkin and I am forever grateful. He is so focused on helping his patients and cares deeply about healing their eye problems. I highly recommend him.
    Peggy Lundy — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457562530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shulkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulkin works at Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shulkin’s profile.

    Dr. Shulkin has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

